Magna acquires autonomous EV shuttle developer, Optimus Ride
Auto parts maker looks to strengthen ADAS capabilities with addition of 120 engineers.
January 12, 2022 by DE Staff
“As advancements in autonomy continue, we saw an opportunity to bring in additional expertise to support current programs as well as future customer needs. We are happy to welcome the Optimus Ride employees to the Magna family,” said Magna Electronics President, John O’Hara.
According to Magna, the engineering team will remain in Boston, establishing a Boston-based engineering center and presence for Magna.
www.magna.com
www.optimusride.com
Advertisement
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply