Magna awarded eDrive business by Europe-based global OEM

Magna announced it has been awarded a high-volume contract with an unnamed European OEM to supply its eDrive system (eDS Mid). Production of the high-speed e-motor is expected to begin in 2026 and to begin showing up in 2027 model SUVs/sedans.

Magna’s eDS Mid offers a scalable power range from 100 kW to 140 kW, optimized for 800V. As a high-voltage eDrive system for electric AWD applications, it enables fast reconnecting through a new decoupling system and integrates a highly-efficient silicon carbide (SiC) inverter.

According to the company, it also delivers up to 2,000 Nm of torque but weighs less than 72 kg, delivering less weight and volume in packaging compared to other available products in the market, the company says.

“This new business marks an important milestone in our electrification strategy as we continue to consistently pursue new innovations and solutions to drive the rapidly growing EV sector forward,” said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain.

Advertisement

Production of the eDrive system will be at the company’s powertrain facilities in Kechnec, Slovakia, and Lannach, Austria.

www.magna.com