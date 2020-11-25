Magna launches forward-facing camera driver assistance system

Magna International launched its next generation of camera-based driver assistance system. The Magna Gen5 “one-box” solution is a Mobileye EyeQ5-based system – one of the few such systems where the forward-facing camera and related software are contained in a single assembly.

As with previous generations, the system combines Magna’s electronics and camera expertise with Mobileye’s system-on-chip (SoC) image-processing technology. The camera features a 120-degree, 8-megapixel optical path.

“At Magna, our ADAS capability has been built on automotive cameras, evidenced by more than 500 U.S. patents in the last 15 years,” said Uwe Geissinger, President of Magna Electronics. “As demonstrated by our long collaboration with Mobileye and the introduction of our new Gen5 system, we’re constantly working to deliver innovative systems to our customers and help make vehicles safer and more enjoyable to drive.”

Magna provides automakers with ADAS technologies – including the PACE Award-winning Trailer Angle Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and rearview object and pedestrian detection – to more than 250 vehicle models currently on the road.

www.magna.com