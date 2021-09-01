Magna to present its future-ready product lineup at IAA Mobility 2021
Auto parts maker’s EV powertrains and self-driving systems on display at annual auto technology expo.
For its part, Magna says it will display it’s latest EV and self-driving technologies during the event, including its EtelligentReach powertrain system, a fully electric drive product designed for compact to large-size vehicles. It features two of Magna’s eDS Mid+ drives equiped with decoupling on the front and torque vectoring on the rear. The intelligent electrified powertrain offers an extended range of up to 145 km/90 miles while excelling in any driving situation, the company says.The company will also showcase its EtelligentEco powertrain for plug-in hybrid vehicles that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 38% compared to existing solutions, the company says. For pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles, the company will also feature its EtelligentForce battery-electric 4WD powertrain system. The system pairs an eDS Mid+ at the front and Magna’s eDS eBeam – drop-in replacement for traditional beam axles – at the rear.
Set to launch in 2022, Magna’s ICON Digital Radar will also be on display. According to the company, the system enhances a vehicle’s ability to “see” its surroundings and detect potential hazards – from a stalled vehicle in a dark tunnel to a pedestrian up to 150 meters away. Other technologies include a structural enclosure that protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water and Magna’s Flecsform lighting technology.
www.magna.com
Print this page
Leave a Reply