Magna to present its future-ready product lineup at IAA Mobility 2021

Magna announced it will display its latest innovations and future vision at the IAA 2021 Mobility Show in this week. Running from September 7 to 12 in Munich, the annual mobility technology trade show will feature 1,000 exhibitors and speakers and focus on climate neutrality, organizers say.

For its part, Magna says it will display it’s latest EV and self-driving technologies during the event, including its EtelligentReach powertrain system, a fully electric drive product designed for compact to large-size vehicles. It features two of Magna’s eDS Mid+ drives equiped with decoupling on the front and torque vectoring on the rear. The intelligent electrified powertrain offers an extended range of up to 145 km/90 miles while excelling in any driving situation, the company says.

The company will also showcase its EtelligentEco powertrain for plug-in hybrid vehicles that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 38% compared to existing solutions, the company says. For pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles, the company will also feature its EtelligentForce battery-electric 4WD powertrain system. The system pairs an eDS Mid+ at the front and Magna’s eDS eBeam – drop-in replacement for traditional beam axles – at the rear.

Set to launch in 2022, Magna’s ICON Digital Radar will also be on display. According to the company, the system enhances a vehicle’s ability to “see” its surroundings and detect potential hazards – from a stalled vehicle in a dark tunnel to a pedestrian up to 150 meters away. Other technologies include a structural enclosure that protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water and Magna’s Flecsform lighting technology.

