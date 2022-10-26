Magna’s hybrid transmission system starts production
By DE StaffGeneral Automotive
48V 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to feature in new and future Stellantis vehicle models.
According to company, its hybrid transmission achieves stringent CO2 targets and offers improved driving dynamics due to electric torque vectoring and traction support. The 48V 7-speed dual-clutch transmission provides a maximum torque of 320 Nm and features torque-split technology to optimize the efficiencies of the combustion engine (ICE) and the e-motor.
It also features independent, on-demand cooling for the clutch and e-motor with a single oil circuit for cooling and lubrication and the e-motor can provide power to the vehicle even when the ICE is switched off.
Magna is producing the 48V hybrid transmission at its division in Kechnec, Slovakia. The company says further 48V hybrid transmissions are expected to be adopted in additional future Stellantis models.
www.magna.com
Advertisement
Print this page