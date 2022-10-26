Magna’s hybrid transmission system starts production

Magna announced that the first vehicles equipped with the company’s 48-Volt hybrid transmission – the Jeep Renegade, Compass e-Hybrid, Fiat 500 X and Tipo – have hit the market. All the vehicles are made by Stellantis, with which Magna has signed a multi-program agreement for the hybrid transmission.

According to company, its hybrid transmission achieves stringent CO2 targets and offers improved driving dynamics due to electric torque vectoring and traction support. The 48V 7-speed dual-clutch transmission provides a maximum torque of 320 Nm and features torque-split technology to optimize the efficiencies of the combustion engine (ICE) and the e-motor.

It also features independent, on-demand cooling for the clutch and e-motor with a single oil circuit for cooling and lubrication and the e-motor can provide power to the vehicle even when the ICE is switched off.

Magna is producing the 48V hybrid transmission at its division in Kechnec, Slovakia. The company says further 48V hybrid transmissions are expected to be adopted in additional future Stellantis models.

www.magna.com