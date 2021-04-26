Market analysis pegs AM growth at 20% over next five years

According to its annual report on the state of the additive manufacturing sector, analysis firm, AMPOWER, says the AM market, currently valued at EUR 7.17 billion, will experience a projectedgrowth of CAGR 20% until 2025. By then, total AM market is projected to reach EUR 17.83 billion.

Currently, the firm estimates the polymer AM sector is approximately 2.5 times the size of the metal market. While revenue derived from machine sales is equivalent between them, build material and services on the polymer side account for larger revenue share.

However, the metal AM market is expected to closing the gap somewhat in coming years. On it’s own, the metal AM stands at EUR 2.03 billion in 2020, the report says, but is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% until 2025. In contrast, the polymer market, valued at EUR 5.14 billion in 2020, will grow at a slower 15.4%.

As to 3D printing technologies, the report finds that powder bed fusion, for both metal and polymer processes, dominates with more than 50% of sales revenue. On the metal side however, sinter-based technologies are gaining traction while the revenue share of area wise vat polymerization will continue to increase, report says.

https://additive-manufacturing-report.com