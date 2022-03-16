Marshall to expand in New Brunswick

Marshall Canada announced it has secured a long-term lease for its Land Systems production and integration facility in Moncton, New Brunswick. According to the company, the facility will initially employ 65 skilled workers in the region when it opens early next year.

Based on its current expectations, the defense contractor says it anticipates the facility will boost the provinces’s fabricated metal manufacturing sector GDP by as much as 15 per cent by 2026. In addition, the company says the facility’s presence could grow to 500 direct and indirect jobs in the area before the end of the decade.

To help with costs, the Canadian Government is contributing $2 million through Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to support renovations and the purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment.

“We are particularly grateful from the support and guidance that we have received from a number of agencies including the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB), and Invest in Canada, without which we certainly would not have been able to bring our expansion plans to fruition on such an accelerated timescale,” said Marshall Canada Managing Director, Sam Michaud.

Recruitment for the core production team is expected to begin later in 2022, with a view to commissioning the facility early in 2023, the company says.

https://marshalladg.com