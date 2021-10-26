Materialise, Proponent partner on one-stop-shop for aftermarket aerospace parts

Independent aircraft parts distributor, Proponent, and 3D printing software and service provider, Materialise, announced they have entered a partnership to create a one-stop-shop for aftermarket parts where 3D printing is featured alongside other manufacturing technologies. Ultimately, the two companies envision a digital supply chain that enables on-demand manufacturing.

Proponent provides traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, shipping 54 million parts per year to more 6,000 aerospace customers. According to the company, the majority of those parts are aftermarket, with applications spanning cabin interiors, engines, airframe and cockpits.

“3D printing represents an opportunity to help our OEM and supplier partners become more efficient in their supply chains and complements our stocking distribution model,” Proponent CEO, Andrew Todhunter. “Producing customized parts or small production runs through AM gives us an opportunity to source on-demand, sustainably, and avoid high minimum order quantities. Our customers get what they need, when they need it, and OEMs avoid the cost and risks that come with manufacturing these parts.”

For it’s part, Materialise says it manufactures 700 part series per year for aerospace customers, includes an estimated 26,000 parts per year for the Airbus A350 system. The company is also currently the only supplier to offer manufacturing services in two 3D printing technologies approved by Airbus for flight-ready parts, since becoming Airbus’s first manufacturer for the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology in May this year.

