Design Engineering

Materialise, Proponent partner on one-stop-shop for aftermarket aerospace parts

Digital supply chain partnership to offer 3D printed OEM/MRO parts alongside traditionally manufacturing components.

October 25, 2021   by DE staff


Additive Manufacturing
Aerospace

Peter Leys, Materialise Executive Chairman, with Proponent CEO Andrew Toddhunter, Proponent VP Erik Krol and Materialise Aerospace Business Development Manager Rico Engelman at the agreement signing at MRO Europe.
(Photo credit: Materialise)

Independent aircraft parts distributor, Proponent, and 3D printing software and service provider, Materialise, announced they have entered a partnership to create a one-stop-shop for aftermarket parts where 3D printing is featured alongside other manufacturing technologies. Ultimately, the two companies envision a digital supply chain that enables on-demand manufacturing.

Proponent provides traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, shipping 54 million parts per year to more 6,000 aerospace customers. According to the company, the majority of those parts are aftermarket, with applications spanning cabin interiors, engines, airframe and cockpits.

“3D printing represents an opportunity to help our OEM and supplier partners become more efficient in their supply chains and complements our stocking distribution model,” Proponent CEO, Andrew Todhunter. “Producing customized parts or small production runs through AM gives us an opportunity to source on-demand, sustainably, and avoid high minimum order quantities. Our customers get what they need, when they need it, and OEMs avoid the cost and risks that come with manufacturing these parts.”

For it’s part, Materialise says it manufactures 700 part series per year for aerospace customers, includes an estimated 26,000 parts per year for the Airbus A350 system. The company is also currently the only supplier to offer manufacturing services in two 3D printing technologies approved by Airbus for flight-ready parts, since becoming Airbus’s first manufacturer for the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology in May this year.
www.materialise.com
www.proponent.com

Advertisement

Print this page

Related Stories
NGen, NRC IRAP program provides no cost 3D printing demo for Canadian SMEs
Canadian auto parts suppliers warn of more supply issues
Imperial, McMaster awarded grant to research use of scandium alloy for 3D printing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*