McMaster, Cubic launch AI and smart mobility centre

McMaster University and autonomous system developer, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), announced they are partnering to launch the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Mobility. The university’s transportation research institute, the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), will serve as the centre’s headquarters.

According to the partners, the centre will train students through hands-on research and product development while building the future of inclusive mobility through collaboration with government and academia, as well as the public and private sectors. In addition to developing the future workforce, the partners say the program will focus on bringing diversity to product development and innovation while designing the future of mobility.

“Creating this Centre of Excellence delivers an ecosystem dedicated to improving the way people move around their towns and cities through the advancement of transportation technology and products,” said Galen Chui, SVP of engineering, CTS. “Data analytics, computer vision, and machine learning are our technical areas of focus while our design foundation centers around accessibility and inclusion to ensure mobility works for all citizens.”

The program will offer students the opportunity to participate in research and implementation projects in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques for integrating and controlling smart devices, infrastructure, traffic, and environmental conditions to improve and optimize mobility as a whole. Other research will develop scenario simulations to help build, test, and validate innovations before real-world implementation.

“We want to invite all sectors to join forces with us to support research and advance the state of the industry,” said McMaster engineering professor, Ali Emadi, who serves as Canada Research Chair in Transportation Electrification and Smart Mobility. “With the help of academia, non-profit organizations, governments, government labs, private start-ups, SMEs, and large corporations, as we come out of the pandemic we can build back better, with more sustainable and inclusive technologies that benefit our communities.”

www.cubic.com