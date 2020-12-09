MDA contracted to develop for Canadarm3
Destined for NASA’s Gateway lunar space station, latest space robot will be highly autonomous company says.
Canadarm3 will include the full robotics system, comprised of an eXploration Large Arm (XLA), an eXploration Dexterous Arm (XDA), specialized tools for performing maintenance and science tasks, as well as the ground control systems and AI-based control and mission planning software.
Due to delayed communication, owing to its distance from Earth, Canadarm3 will be highly autonomous, the company says, using its advanced AI-enabled systems to conduct operations without oversight. The ground planning and control operations for the system will take place exclusively in Canada, in contrast to MDA’s Canadarm and Canadarm2.
The initial Phase A of the Canadarm3 program will establish the technical requirements needed for the future design and manufacturing of the robotic system. TFollow-on phases include Phase B (preliminary design), Phase C (final design) and Phase D (manufacturing, integration and test).
