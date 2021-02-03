MDA starts work on Radarsat 2 replacement

BRAMPTON, Ont. – MDA says it has started work on a replacement for its Radarsat-2 surveillance satellite. Launched in 2007, the satellite provides imagery and surveillance information for a wide range of civil, commercial and defence applications.

The company did not say how much the new project would cost or provide a timeline for a launch. However, the company says the new program is expected to carry forward many of the attributes of the Radarsat program and incorporate new technologies to improve its capabilities.

The new satellite is expected to provide continuity for its existing Radarsat-2 customers, including commercial, government and institutional clients.

