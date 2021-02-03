MDA starts work on Radarsat 2 replacement
New surveillance satellite to carry forward and improve upon the best qualities of Radarsat program, company says.
February 3, 2021 The Canadian Press
The company did not say how much the new project would cost or provide a timeline for a launch. However, the company says the new program is expected to carry forward many of the attributes of the Radarsat program and incorporate new technologies to improve its capabilities.
The new satellite is expected to provide continuity for its existing Radarsat-2 customers, including commercial, government and institutional clients.
