Mecademic launches Micro-SCARA for pre-order

Quebec-based robotics company, Mecademic announced it is accepting pre-orders for its latest industrial robot, the micro-SCARA. Best known for the Meca500 , the market’s smallest 6-axis industrial robot, Mecademic’s latest robot also offers space optimization and precision but with fast cycle times and high precision of a SCARA robot, the company says.

According to Mecademic, the micro-SCARA is designed for small component design and manufacturing applications, including electronics, optics and medical devices, among others.

With a maximum reach of 225mm (8.86 inches), Z stroke of 102mm and payload up to 0.5 kg (1.1 lb), the miniature robot integrates its controller in the base to minimize its footprint. It offers a maximum orientation speed of 5,000 degrees per second, an XY speed up to 1,750 mm/s and a max Z speed of 900mm/s. It also offers repeatability of +/- 0.005mm (0.0002 inch).

Weighing 4.3kg, the micro-SCARA consumes 100W in operation and offers 4 inputs (5-24V) and 3 outputs (0-24V, 100mA). The unit is compatible with EtherCAT, Profi-Net, EtherNet/IP and TCP Socket. Supported programming languages include Python, C++, C# and LabVIEW.

