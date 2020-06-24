Mercedes, NVIDIA to develop new automated driving system

Graphics chip maker’s technology to power Tesla-style self-driving capabilities for luxury car maker.

The Canadian Press
The automated driving functions in future Mercedes-Benz cars will be powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE platform and the company’s system-on-a-chip, called NVIDIA Orin, based on NVIDIA’s Ampere supercomputing architecture. (Photo credit: NVidia)

DETROIT – Four days after shelving an autonomous vehicle agreement with BMW, Mercedes has announced a deal to work with chip and software maker NVIDIA.

The companies said Tuesday that the two will create a computing and artificial intelligence system for automated driving. It will be rolled out starting in 2024 in the next generation of Mercedes vehicles, allowing them to be upgraded with more automated driving functions.

The German automaker and Silicon Valley tech company say a main feature will be automated driving from address to address on regular routes. There also will be future safety and convenience functions, they said in a statement.

Last week Mercedes and BMW announced they had put on hold a deal with to jointly develop an autonomous driving system. The companies said the timing wasn’t right for the co-operative agreement.
