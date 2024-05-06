Metso announces restructuring to minerals equipment business

The Metso Corporation has announced that will be making “structural adjustments” in some areas of its minerals equipment business. The company stated that these measures will address changes in the market environment driven by factors like the increasing emphasis on strategic minerals that support the energy transition.

“The planned changes will improve agility, extend customer reach and coverage, and enable better alignment towards customers,” the company stated, adding that Metso seeks to also improve efficiencies to “compensate for slow decision making that is influencing large customer investments.”

The Espoo, Finland-based company stated that it would be starting local consultation processes that will affect parts of the minerals equipment business and the related market area operations. These planned changes include organizational realignment and other efficiency measures as well as permanent and temporary layoffs. The company estimates that it will need to reduce its employees by 240 positions globally, including 90 positions in Finland.