Microbix expands, including automated vial-filling capability

Microbix Biosystems celebrated the opening of two expansions to its medical devices manufacturing capacity at one of its three Mississauga sites.

Expansion 1 is a new 2,000-square-foot laboratory to fulfill growing demand for Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs) for diagnostic test-makers and other end-users, as well as for the internal quality control (QC) testing required to validate and release commercial production batches. The laboratory may also be used for manufacturing swing capacity and for piloting automation processes.

The laboratory was constructed from Ontario-made modular and prefab components. This construction is more cost-effective than conventional framing and enables reconfiguration or relocation. Across its three sites, Microbix now has access to 11 distinct lab areas totaling 17,000 square feet, comprising 50 per cent of its overall space.

Expansion 2 is composed of a made-In-Canada manufacturing line for fully automated filling, capping, labeling and bagging of vials of in-vitro diagnostics related reagents. The line can be used to manufacture Microbix-branded patient-sample collection media and control elution buffers, as well as for custom white-label reagent production, with a targeted capacity of up to 3,000 vials per hour.

“Our company now counts many world-leading makers of diagnostic tests, clinical labs and lab accreditation agencies among its customers and is providing skilled full-time careers to 120 Ontarians,” said Cameron Groome, CEO of Microbix. “Microbix is also proud to be achieving record revenues and to have advanced its operations to the point that they are now self-sustaining and profitable.”