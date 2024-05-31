Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show unveils speaker lineup
Quebec’s manufacturing sector will get a glimpse into the future next month as more than 5,000 industry professionals convene at the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) 2024, from June 18 to 20 at the Palais des congrès de Montreal.
Organized by SME, the event will unveil the latest advancements in machine tools, tooling, metalworking applications and smart manufacturing technologies, including automation, robotics, AI, cybersecurity, clean energy, battery technology and additive manufacturing.
Alongside more than 100 new products to be unveiled and more than 750,000 pounds of live equipment across 175,000 square feet of exhibition space, visitors will have the opportunity to attend 25 educational sessions led by industry thought leaders and hear from keynote speakers about how the next level of digital transformation is reimagining Quebec manufacturing.
Select conference sessions include:
- From 4.0 to 5.0: Reinventing Automation with AI (Amira Boutouchent, CEO & Cofounder of BRIDGR and Louis Duhamel, Strategic Advisor at Deloitte)
- Hyper-automation, from Theory to Practice (Michel Rioux, PhD, Innovation Commissioner, Réseau des Centres d’expertise industrielle)
- Quebec’s Manufacturing Sector: Productivity and Growth Despite the Economic Headwinds (François Gingras, Vice President Innovation, Investissement Quebec)
- Advancing Manufacturing: Canada’s Competitive Advantage (Jayson Myers, CEO, NGEN)
- Productivity Gap and Resilience of the Manufacturing Supply Chains in Quebec — Solutions for the Future (Louis Duhamel, Strategic Advisor, Deloitte)
