More than 500K industrial robots shipped in 2023

Overall global industrial robot shipment volumes exceeded 500,000 units in 2023, according to global market research firm Interact Analysis. This was a similar level to that seen in 2022, but the average price decreased last year. The global industrial robot market is expected to grow on average, by 3.7 per cent per year between 2024 and 2028.

The top three most common applications—material handling, welding and assembly—accounted for more than 70 per cent of industrial robot market revenues in 2023, with material handling accounting for one third on its own.

Taking a look at the market by industry and region, sales of industrial robots to the automotive industry in the Americas faced pressure in 2023, resulting in sluggish growth for this segment of the market—one of the largest downstream industries for industrial robots in the region. On the whole, growth of industrial robots in the Americas plummeted by 17.3 per cent in 2023; compared with Asia–Pacific (APAC), which saw a slight increase in growth, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which remained stable.

The American markets accounted for around 17 per cent of global industrial robot revenues, compared to 62 per cent for APAC and 22 per cent for EMEA. The industrial robot market enjoyed strong growth in the Americas during the immediate post-COVID period in both the automotive and non-automotive industries, where manufacturers were continually looking for ways to improve their production processes and reduce manufacturing costs by adopting the technology.

Advertisement

The 6th edition of the Industrial Robots report providing insight and analysis into the market. This includes market size and forecast data for industrial robots with detailed segmentations in both revenue and shipment terms, five-year forecasts to 2028, and key trend and market driver discussion and analysis provided by robot type, payload, industry and application.