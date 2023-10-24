Mosaic Manufacturing’s multi-printer Array system begins shipping

Toronto-based Mosaic Manufacturing announced that its self-contained print farm, system, the Mosaic Array, has begun shipping to customers. Originally announced in 2021, the Array incorporates four of the company’s Element HT 3D FFF printers, each of which can switch between filament build materials during the course of the printing process.

The Element HT feature a 14″ x 14″ x 14″ build volume that can print up to 8 materials in a single part. Each printer also features a heated build volume and includes a high temp head (up to 500ºC) and a low temp head (up to 300ºC) that can be swapped out without tools. Each of the Array’s four Element HT printers incorporate a camera paired with the system’s AI software that recognizes and manages printer errors.

In total, the Array accommodates up to 8 filaments spools per printer, for a total of 32 individual material spools for the whole system. To manage and switch between different build materials, or a back up of the same material, the system includes the Palette X, an industrial version of the company’s Palette 3 multi-material management system.

In total, the company offers 16 Array-compatible build materials, including PLA, PETG and ABS, flexible materials like TPU and industrial materials like PEEK and PEKK, as well as three support materials. In addition, the system also supports 3D party build materials, the company says.

Once a print is complete, the Array’s robotic gantry system automatically removes the part from the printer, as well as its reusable build plate, and stores them in the system’s removable storage cart. The gantry then automatically inserts an empty build plate for the next part to begin printing.

The company’s Canvas software enables model importing, slicing, material selection and other printing functions. Canvas also lets users monitor and manage the Array’s print cue remotely.

www.mosaicmfg.com