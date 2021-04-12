Design Engineering

Motion Industries hires new VP – Automation

Aurelio Banda brings decades of industrial automation experience to position, company says.

April 12, 2021   by DE Staff


Motion Industries, Inc. announced that Aurelio Banda will join the company as Motion’s new Group Vice President of Automation. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of PHD Inc., a global manufacturer of electric, pneumatic and hydraulic industrial automation actuators. Prior to leading PHD Inc., he served as president and CEO – North America for Beckhoff Automation.

Banda was also the owner, president and CEO of Controls Plus, Inc., an automation distributor in Noblesville, Indiana. Additionally, he served as VP sales and regional sales manager for Motion Automation, Inc., and a regional sales manager for Bosch Rexroth’s Electronic Controls & Drives.

“Aurelio’s extensive industry background in automation distribution and manufacturing, combined with his education and training, make him a perfect fit to lead our automation strategy and accelerate growth,” said Randy Breaux, Motion President. “We look forward to watching our automation business flourish under his leadership.”
