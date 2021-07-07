NASA awards US$531M engineering services contract

NASA announced it has awarded its Mechanical Integrated Services and Technology (MIST) II contract, worth up to US$531 million, to a joint venture between Aerodyne and KBR. The joint venture will provide engineering services for spaceflight and ground systems, primarily perform this work at Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Greenbelt, Maryland, as well as other NASA centers and locations.

The joint venture will provide a wide range of engineering services that includes design, analysis, and verification services; technical support for development of space flight, airborne and ground-based instruments and equipment; as well as research and technology development support services for new NASA missions. As part of this effort, the joint venture will provide flight operations activities, contamination control and thermal coatings, and optics and optical systems design and analysis.

“I am very excited about this technical partnership with KBR,” said Andrew Allen, former Marine aviator, veteran NASA Space Shuttle pilot and mission commander, and CEO for Aerodyne, the majority partner in the joint venture. “We have worked extremely hard to assemble top industry talent to support Goddard Space Flight Center. The joint venture combines the resources of two excellent and well-known engineering firms.”

