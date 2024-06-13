New engineering hub in Ontario to advance nuclear energy tech

Westinghouse Electric Company announced the launch of a new global engineering hub in Kitchener, Ont.

The new 13,000-square-foot facility will be home to global design engineering teams dedicated to supporting the CANDU operating fleet and international projects, as well as the global deployment of Westinghouse new build technologies—including the advanced AP1000 reactor, AP300 small modular reactor and eVinci microreactor. The site features high-tech training capabilities and a laboratory dedicated to further advancing the company’s fire protection engineering services.

“Ontario is home to the second largest tech cluster in North America, with thousands of highly talented tech workers, many located in the Kitchener-Waterloo region,” said Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Westinghouse’s investment in their new global engineering hub in Kitchener recognizes our province’s excellence in innovation and will drive new advancements in nuclear energy technologies.”

The Kitchener site is one of Westinghouse’s five global engineering hubs that drive advancements in the delivery of nuclear energy technology. The location was selected for its proximity to customers and supply chain, as well as to the University of Waterloo and other outstanding colleges and universities that train top talent.

Canada is at a pivotal moment in pursuit of its renewable energy objectives, and Westinghouse is ready to play an active role in this transformation. Earlier this year, Westinghouse released a comprehensive, independent report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) outlining the significant economic impact from deploying four advanced AP1000 reactor units in Ontario.

Additionally, Westinghouse and the Saskatchewan Research Council are leading the way to build the first Canadian eVinci microreactor in Saskatchewan.