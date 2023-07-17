New study explores current state of robotics market in Canada

HowToRobot.com and the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) have released a market study that offers a comprehensive look at Canada’s robot and automation suppliers.

According to the report, most of the automation industry in Canada is tied to the manufacturing sector; however, other sectors are becoming increasingly important to the industry, including healthcare (20%) and energy (19%), the report finds.

In total, the study identifies 249 Canadian robot and automation suppliers, including 142 integrators, 49 sub-component suppliers and 33 robot manufacturers. Additionally, the study identifies 16 advisors and 9 distributors supplying systems and components to the industry.

Geographically, the market analysis Ontario and Quebec are home to 81% of the robot and automation supplier offices and accounted for nearly 69% of the Canadian manufacturing industry’s revenue in 2021.

The application areas targeted by most robot and automation suppliers include handling and picking (130 suppliers), inspection and quality control (90 suppliers), and packing and palletizing (89 suppliers). The industries served by most robot and automation suppliers are the robotics industry itself (141 suppliers), metal and machinery manufacturing (108 suppliers) and the automotive industry (89 suppliers).

According to the report, the robot brands used by most suppliers include Fanuc (64 suppliers), ABB (44 suppliers), and KUKA (39 suppliers).

The Association for Advancing Automation, a global advocate for the benefits of automating, is composed of 1,160 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users. HowToRobot.com is a leading global automation marketplace.

The full report is available on the HowToRobot.com website.

