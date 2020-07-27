Nexa3d, Henkel launch medical-grade polymer for 3D printing

California-based SLA 3D printer manufacturer, Nexa3D, and global chemical company Henkel announced the launch of a photo polymer for 3D printing called xMED412. According to the partners, the polypropylene-like material combines enhanced strength properties with the biocompatibility of medical-grade materials

The plastic build material has also been tested and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use within clinical environments. As a result, the polymer could be used for manufacturing products such as orthotics guides and braces, as well as nasal testing swabs for COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to bring this product to market in collaboration with Nexa3D,” said Ken Kisner, Henkel’s Head of Innovation for 3D printing. “We developed and tested with Nexa3D’s NXE400 3D printer a multitude of approved workflows designed to unleash the full potential of xMED412’s outstanding physical properties and biocompatibility.”

According to the company, xMED412 parts printed on Nexa3D’s NXE400 require post-processing and cleaning but can be autoclaved, machined, tapped or polished to deliver desired production finishes.

https://nexa3d.com

www.henkel.com