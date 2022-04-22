Nexa3D launches 3D printer for entry-level industrial resin 3d printing
NXE 200 system skirts line between prototyping and manufacturing level capabilities.
April 22, 2022 by DE Staff
Nexa3D released its NXE 200, an industrial Masked SLA 3D printer that features the company’s Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology. For its US$50k price tag, the system is 6.5 times faster than competitive resin 3D printing technologies, the company says, and features a build area of 275 x 155 x 200mm (8.5L build volume).
In addition, the NXE 200 includes Nexa3D’s Everlast 2 membrane that increases printer uptime and lowers consumables cost, the company says. It also features a 4K LCD light engine that eliminates light diffusion near the part’s edges. The printer comes bundled with Nexa3D’s xCure curing unit and NexaX 2.0 software.
www.nexa3d.com
