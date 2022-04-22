Nexa3D launches 3D printer for entry-level industrial resin 3d printing

Nexa3D released its NXE 200, an industrial Masked SLA 3D printer that features the company’s Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology. For its US$50k price tag, the system is 6.5 times faster than competitive resin 3D printing technologies, the company says, and features a build area of 275 x 155 x 200mm (8.5L build volume).

In addition, the NXE 200 includes Nexa3D’s Everlast 2 membrane that increases printer uptime and lowers consumables cost, the company says. It also features a 4K LCD light engine that eliminates light diffusion near the part’s edges. The printer comes bundled with Nexa3D’s xCure curing unit and NexaX 2.0 software.

www.nexa3d.com