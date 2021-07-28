NGen funding boosts Canadian automotive technology projects

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (Ngen) announced it will invested $11 million in collaborative funding to three projects in the Canadian automotive sector.

The first is the Canadian High Purity Alumina (HPA) consortium, established by Mississauga-based Polar Sapphire Limited; and Quebec’s Nature Alu Inc. and Dynamic Concept. The HPA consortium intends to create Canada’s first high-grade HPA facility for the production of high-purity alumina (aluminum oxide) suitable for electronics applications, particularly lithium-ion battery separators used in electric vehicles.

In addition, B.C.-based Autometrics Manufacturing Technologies Inc. and Macron Metalfab Inc. of Delta, BC will receive funding to pilot an automated inspection system for robotic welding operations. The team’s Inspection 4.0 real-time quality management system employs machine-learning software to provide automated monitoring and detection. The pilot project seeks to validate and address challenges during deployment of the technology at an industrial scale.

Finally, Magna International and Toronto-based Maple Advanced Robotics will receive funding to advance their Autonomous Adaptable Robot System (AARS) that integrates 3D vision technology, software and robotics to allow operators to easily modify the robot path and workspace.

Advertisement

“As one of Canada’s largest manufacturing sectors, the automotive industry is an important area of focus for NGen,” said NGen CEO Jayson Myers. “Canada has the innovative capabilities and technical knowledge to develop transformative, flexible and clean technologies, but often companies need support to deploy their innovations and scale-up production – that’s where NGen can make a difference.”

To date, industry-led not-for-profit says it has approved 105 projects with 242 industry partners, investing $181.2 million of Supercluster funding and leveraging $437.5 million in total project investment.

www.ngen.ca