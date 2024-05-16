NGen launches $100M Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge

NGen has launched a new call for project proposals for its Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge. These projects will aim to accelerate the application of Canadian cleantech and other advanced technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing.

NGen will invest up to $35 million of Global Innovation Cluster funding and will raise more than $65 million from industry to launch $100 million in new collaborative projects.

The Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge is seeking projects that will support Canada’s path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and target challenges like emissions reduction, including:

reduction of energy usage and natural resource consumption

operational efficiency gains

waste reduction

use of recycled and sustainable materials

full life-cycle product management and closed loop manufacturing

circular manufacturing of materials

“Advanced manufacturing offers many of the solutions necessary to achieve Canada’s emission reduction goals,” NGen CEO Jayson Myers said. “NGen is looking to combine our tremendous strengths in cleantech, automation, advanced materials and smart digital technologies to develop solutions for sustainable manufacturing that will benefit Canada and the world.”

Projects must be collaborative and transformative, promising to push the boundaries of advanced manufacturing technology and world-class cleantech. Focus areas should include:

low carbon—such as fuel, feedstock and energy—applied to manufacturing

implementation of net-zero facilities

innovative solutions for high heat generation—applied to manufacturing

carbon capture, utilization and storage—applied to manufacturing

Tracking and managing GHG emissions across the supply chain

Smart manufacturing for efficiency gains and GHG reduction

Greener/circular/sustainable materials.

For more information about key dates and deadlines, eligibility criteria and program scope, visit https://www.ngen.ca/funding/sustainable-manufacturing.

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians.