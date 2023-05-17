NGen launches $35M EV project fund

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) has launched a new call for project proposals targeting the value chain of road-based battery and fuel-cell EVs and their respective components. The organization says its latest challenge is aimed at addressing the innovation challenges of the EV industry and will build on the success of its previous $76M EV initiative from 2021.

Despite recent EV sector investments, NGen says new products, technologies and supply chain relationships will be needed for Canada to reach its full potential. The new funding program will target the capabilities Canadian companies will require – from the processing of minerals to the assembly of battery packs and vehicles – to develop an EV supply base and ecosystem in Canada.

“We are helping to build a whole new industry here from critical minerals, sustainable processing, batteries, fuel cells, electronics, powertrain, advanced materials, and final assembly,” said NGen CEO, Jayson Myers. “It will take collaboration and an ecosystem built on the best in research, advanced technologies, and manufacturing that Canada has to offer. That’s the strategic role that NGen will play. And, the time for investment couldn’t be better.”

NGen says it will accept expressions of interest from its members until October 11, 2023.

www.ngen.ca