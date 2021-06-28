Ngen, NRC IRAP program provides no cost 3D printing demo for Canadian SMEs

NGen and NRC IRAP announced an Additive Manufacturing Demonstration Program that will allow eligible Canadian companies to have one of their parts additively manufactured at no cost.

According to Ngen, the program will focus on 3D printing technologies such as powder bed fusion, direct energy deposition (DED), electron beam (EB) and cold spray, as well as engineering grade build materials including PEEK, PEI, Nylon and fiber reinforced plastics.

In addition, the non-profit organization says it will help manufacturers assess how AM can benefit their business. Canadian AM service providers will offer participating companies advice on how to take advantage of 3D printing, as well as a finished part or coupon.

Ngen says the program will focus on Canadian SMEs but those that apply need to be NRC-IRAP eligible with a referral from their local ITA. They will will also need to provide a CAD file of the part/coupon they want fabricated.

Ultimately, the super cluster funding authority says it wants to help bolster the supply chains of Canadian OEMs, particularly those with accreditation to supply the aerospace, automotive, medical and Oil & Gas sectors but have little to no expertise in additive manufacturing. In part, the program will match these OEMs with companies that have AM expertise but lack accreditation.

