NGen to host Canada Pavilion at Hannover Messe

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) announced it will host a Canada’s Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023, the world’s largest industrial technology trade show, running from April 17th to 21st in Hannover, Germany. NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing.

According to the organization, the pavilion will showcase 13 Canadian innovative companies from Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector. Exhibitors will include:

ZeroKey

Mosaic Manufacturing

VKS, Eigen Innovations

Sarcomere Dynamics Inc.

Prevu 3D

McRae Imaging

Advanced Process Automation Technologies Inc.

Innovation Automation Inc. / RoboTape

Skynet Cloud Systems

Edgecom Energy

Shoplogix

7D Kinematics Metrology Inc.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Canadian companies to showcase their innovative technologies and demonstrate Canadian leadership in advanced manufacturing to a global audience,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “We are thrilled to be hosting the Canada Pavilion at Hannover Messe and look forward to showcasing Canada’s advanced manufacturing capabilities this year as we prepare for 2025 when Canada will be the Partner Country at the show.”

Canada’s Pavilion is being organized in partnership with Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, Global Affairs Canada, and the governments of Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta.

www.ngen.ca