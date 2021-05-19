NL-based design firm wins Hull Design Efficiency Challenge

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) announced that St. John’s, NL-based TriNav Marine Design Inc. won its Hull Design Efficiency Challenge, an XPRIZE-style competition to improve the fuel efficiency of inshore fishing boats.

Beating out 18 competitors, the company’s hybrid E-FINN design will take home $500,000 in grand prize winnings via ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. The company, part of marine consulting firm, the TriNav Group of Companies, says the funding will enable it to build and field-test a prototype of its winning design.

To test and validate the applicants’ proposed solutions, ACOA partnered with the National Research Council of Canada’s Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre in St. John’s. Submissions were evaluated based on a strong business case and demonstrating design innovations aimed at increasing fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“On behalf of all my colleagues on the selection jury, I would like to congratulate TriNav Marine Design Inc. for winning this challenge,” Henry Demone, Chair of the Hull Challenge selection jury. “Their submission combined an energy efficient hull design with a credible go-to-market plan. The inshore sector, with nearly 14,000 registered vessels, is a significant contributor to the economic well being of rural Atlantic Canada. The operation of more efficient vessels will lower Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, lower operating expenses and make the industry’s products more attractive to leading customers.”

