Nominations open for Design Engineering’s Top 10 Under 40 for 2024

Nominate a young Canadian mechanical engineer who deserves recognition for their talents and accomplishments.



Nominations are now open for Design Engineering’s Top 10 Under 40 award for 2024. This is a chance to turn the spotlight on young talent and recognize the amazing engineering work of the next generation.

To be considered for the 2024 competition, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Dec. 31, 2024 and be working as an mechanical engineer with a company whose operation is based in Canada.

All nominees should:

Demonstrate a strong work ethic

Show leadership and initiative

Actively seek new opportunities for training and education

Be involved in industry associations, projects and/or initiatives

The deadline to submit nominations is April 19, 2024, at midnight ET.

Winners will be announced in the Design Engineering May/June 2024 issue.

To begin the process, visit the Design Engineering Top 10 under 40 nomination page and fill out the form for yourself or an young engineer who deserves recognition.

https://www.design-engineering.com/top-10-under-40/