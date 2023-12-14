Norda Stelo acquires CWA Engineers

Quebec-based independent engineering consulting firm Norda Stelo Inc. announced it has acquired Vancouver-based engineering and project management firm, CWA Engineers Inc. (CWA).

According to the company, CWA will operate under the Norda Stelo brand following a 6-month transition period, which will entail incorporating more than 100 engineers, technologists, designers and support staff into Norda Stelo existing 750 employees. The merger is also being financed by a loan, from institutional invenstor, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), of CAD $12 million.

Norda Stelo says CWA’s existing leadership and locations will remain, with CWA’s CEO, Raymond Chu, assuming the role of Vice President, Western Canada and USA, and operating from the former CWA offices in Vancouver, BC.

Norda Stelo says the acquisition will combine its expertise in automation, port and rail infrastructure design, and liquid/gas material handling with CWA’s successes with major projects, greenfield engineering and large capital project development and execution.

“Drawing from our complementary services, we are poised to become the global leader in smart ‘site-to-port’ operations, tending to the ports and terminals sector, as well as in the mining, rail, construction aggregates and wood product industries,” said Norda Stelo President and CEO, Alex Brisson. “With CWA, we have an opportunity to enhance our service offering to long-term client partnerships from both companies and to expand our reach with significant projects nationally and in foreign markets, focussing on the USA and beyond.”

