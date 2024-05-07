NPE2024: The Plastics Show kicks off in Orlando

The wait for the largest plastics trade show in the Americas is over! NPE2024: The Plastics Show officially kicked off on Monday, May 6, and runs through Friday, May 10, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. After months of anticipation, NPE is excited to welcome thousands of plastics professionals and over 2,100 exhibitors within more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space.

“We can feel the excitement on the show floor. NPE2024 promises to be a monumental event, showcasing the latest technology, sustainability advancements and newest research and insights that will positively impact and shape all the industries that use plastic,” says Matt Seaholm, PLASTICS’ president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome the most global audience since NPE2015 – with innovators, experts and visionaries registered from 128 unique countries who are ready to shape the future of plastics.”

Attendees at NPE2024 can expect:

NPE offers flexible registration options, ranging from Expo Passes to Expo Premier. For those who have not secured their passes in advance, on-site registration is available throughout the show, up until Friday, May 10 at 1 p.m. EST. Details on pricing and pass packages are available at npe.org/fees-and-deadlines.

For participants who have already registered, be sure to download the official NPE2024 mobile app, which will allow you to personalize your schedule, navigate the show floor, get updates about the show as it is happening and more.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the entire plastics ecosystem under one roof. Join us today – the next NPE isn’t until 2027. For more information about NPE2024: The Plastics Show and to register, visit: NPE.org.

