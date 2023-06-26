OIC, Tecomet partner with EOS, Precision ADM on end-to-end medical device AM service

Medical device industry firms, Winnipeg-based Orthopaedic Innovation Centre (OIC) and Massachusetts’ Tecomet, announced they will partner with additive manufacturing firms, EOS and Precision ADM, to offer an end-to-end solution for medical device AM.

According to the companies’, the partnership will offer solutions including front-end engineering and design, 510k approval pathways, device and machine validation, pre-clinical testing and commercialization. The goal, they say, is to reduce product development lead-time, time-to-market and overall risk, while leveraging the most recent manufacturing innovations.

To accomplish this, the joint venture draws on the strengths and industry knowledge of each partner: OIC for accredited medical device testing and contract clinical research services and Tecomet for its precision manufacturing of medical devices and components. Additionally, EOS provides its metal and polymer AM technology while Precision ADM provides its engineering and AM contract services.

“Scaling AM medical device production requires a complete understanding of the process chain which goes beyond just printing and includes design, post-processing, testing, sterilization, and packaging among other steps,” said Dr. Gregory Hayes, EOS SVP of Applied Engineering. “Our partnership with Tecomet, OIC and Precision ADM will yield unparalleled additive manufacturing expertise to help medical device manufacturers navigate the complexities of the regulatory environment while delivering high-quality, reliable products.”

www.orthoinno.com

www.tecomet.com

www.precisionadm.com

www.eos.info