Ontario, CME, BlackBerry partner to boost Ontario’s economic recovery

The Government of Ontario, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), and BlackBerry announced a partnership to accelerate Ontario’s economic recovery, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. BlackBerry said it will participate in the Ontario Made program, managed by CME, aimed at promoting locally made products. In collaboration with the Government of Ontario and CME, BlackBerry said it will also establish a technology working group to expand the program.

“We are thrilled to announce BlackBerry as the first partner of the Ontario Made program,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “BlackBerry has been a key contributor to our economy for over thirty-six years. Buying locally-made products is critical to the continued well-being of our province and country and ensures we remain globally competitive.”

Launched in July 2020, the Ontario Made program is designed to help consumers easily identify and purchase local products. As part of the campaign, the CME has created an Ontario Made logo to identify made-in-Ontario products and is also negotiating with major retailers to increase visibility.

https://www.supportontariomade.ca