OPC Foundation, CESMII launch the UA Cloud Library

The OPC Foundation announced the launch of the UA Cloud Library co-developed with the Clean Energy and Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII). Compatible with multiple cloud platforms, the software library enables sharing, finding, and collaborating on OPC UA information models.

While OPC UA facilitates OT components to use data structures and services of other OPC UA components, cloud-based applications have lacked direct access to semantic information due to security considerations. According to the foundation, the UA Cloud Library provides IT and cloud-based applications access to semantic information directly from the cloud instead of manually from the OT systems.

“The UA Cloud Library is the missing link that makes OPC UA information models available in the cloud on a global scale without requiring a connection to physical machines,” said Erich Barnstedt, Chief Architect Standards & Consortia, Microsoft Corporation, and chair of the UA Cloud Library working group. “It enables OPC UA Information Models – used as blueprints for industrial digital twins – to be looked up and matched against time-series machine telemetry data provided by cloud-based analytics software, which is a common requirement in Industrial IoT projects.”

The UA Cloud Library can be accessed from the OPC Foundation website and the open-source reference implementation can be accessed on github.

www.opcfoundation.org