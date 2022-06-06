OPC Foundation elects Board of Directors members

The OPC Foundation announced the election of Dr. Holger Kenn (Microsoft), Claudius Link (SAP), Andreas Faath (VDMA), Aurelien Le Sant (Schneider-Electric) and Dr. Kazuhiro Kusunoki (Mitsubishi Electric) to its Board of Directors. In addition, the automation technology organization has also selected Dr. Kenn as the board’s chairman, replacing Veronica Schmid-Lutz.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by my fellow board members,” Ken said. “With the future opportunities in the domain of OT that are offered by the cloud, but also emerging technologies such as autonomy, AI, and the industrial metaverse, there has never been a better time to work together within the OPC Foundation.”

“At the same time, we all realize that disruption can occur rapidly, like global catastrophes such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. “But also, the far-reaching consequences of the climate crisis and the necessary decarbonization reminds us that it is also up to the engineers and technologists like us to ensure a resilient and safe future of our planet.”

Claudius Link, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Manufacturing and Industrial IoT at SAP, will replace Veronica Schmid-Lutz (SAP) on the board. Aurelien Le Sant, CTO Industrial Automation and SVP Innovation & Technology, will replace Dr Fabrice Jadot as the Schneider-Electric representative and Dr. Kusunoki, CTO, Factory Automation Systems Group,

Mitsubishi Electric replaced Russ Agrusa (ICONICS/Mitsubishi Electric).

The OPC Foundation members elected Andreas Faath, Managing Director of the Machine Information Interoperability Department (MII) at VDMA as a new member to coordinate OPC UA-based information model definition efforts via OPC Foundation Joint Working Groups.

