Oracle, Festo partner on Oracle Industry Lab

Oracle and Festo have partnered to develop the recently opened Oracle Industry Lab in Chicago. The lab provides hands-on, simulated industry settings for customers to experiment, learn, and bring transformative technologies to life, the partners say.

The 30,000-square-foot lab houses a Festo developed Learning Factory which models the next generation of Industry 4.0 production facilities and provides students with a holistic platform to understand smart manufacturing. The automated machinery uses sensors, controllers and software to produce “Lot Size One” simulated cell phones.

The lab also integrates Oracle’s portfolio of solutions and industry expertise to incubate and demonstrate new solutions across industries. Supported by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the Oracle Industry Lab will first focus on use cases in utilities, construction and engineering, communications, and manufacturing, the company says.

“Many industries are at a crossroads as they look to navigate increasing regulatory, environmental, and customer-driven demands,” said Oracle Industry Labs vice president, Burcin Kaplanoglu. “We built the Chicago lab to bring together leading innovators like Festo Didactic so we can jointly help customers shape bold ideas into powerful solutions that improve productivity, operational intelligence and sustainability.”

www.oracle.com/industries/innovation-lab