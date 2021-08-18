OSPE launches engineering-focused online career portal

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) announced the launch of a virtual career portal called ENGpath targeted at Ontario engineers. The portal provides engineers and engineering graduates with interactive programs to connect with employers in Canada.

In addition to a jobs board, where the engineering community can post openings and find positions, the ENGpath portal also features three virtual projects to help connect skilled engineers with employers.

ENGpath’s Virtual Employment Events (VE3s), for example, provide opportunities for engineering professionals to connect with the top employers, free of charge, in a virtual “job fair” environment.

In preparation for those events, the portal’s Virtual Interview Simulator (VIS) offers potential applicants interview training for video interviewing while a regular series of Virtual Job Search Workshops (VJSW) are designed to improve engineers job seeking skills such as resume writing, networking and accessing the hidden job market.

Advertisement

“Ontario’s engineers come in all genders and backgrounds, as well as from all regions of the province,” said OSPE President and Chair, Mark Frayne, P.Eng. “Yet the historical misperception is that engineers are all basically white males living in Toronto. Support for these programs will allow us to attract the best people based on merit and connect with qualified individuals from all target groups.”

https://ospe.on.ca/career-services