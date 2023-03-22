OTTO Motors launches midsize autonomous mobile robot

Kitchener-based OTTO Motors announced the launch of its latest autonomous mobile robot (AMR) for material handling applications, the OTTO 600. According to the company, model is one of its most nimble, the company says, and is designed to move pallets, carts and other payloads up to 600 kg (1,322 lb) at up to 4.5 mph (2 m/s). It’s also more rugged than the company’s other models, with its all-metal construction and IP54 rating.

In addition to the new hardware, OTTO Motors also released v2.28 of its AMR software. According to the company, the update delivers faster and safer traffic movement and a new facility configuration interface for quicker workflow set-up.

Improvements include Team-Based Traffic Control, which allows for the creation of traffic zones for specific robot types. For example, operators can specify lanes where larger AMRs cannot enter, but smaller AMRs can move through and or at a higher speed. In addition, configuring facility maps and workflows is quicker to set up, the company says. The software now also allows the OTTO Lifter model to support BulkPak 4845 HDMP series bins.

According to OTTO Motors. its AMR software-suite has accumulated more than four million hours of production driving experience and is trusted for large-scale deployments by the most reputed brands like Toyota and GE.

ottomotors.com