PAL Aerospace contracted for Dutch Caribbean Coastguard Program

Canadian aerospace and defence company, PAL Aerospace announced it has been contracted for the continued provision of air reconnaissance capability and associated support services by the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard. The contract covers PAL upgrading and operating two DHC-8 maritime patrol aircraft, including crew systems training and program support for 10 years with an option to extend.

The aircrafts tasks will include maritime surveillance, search and rescue and law enforcement. Upgrades to the craft include sensor systems to continue providing industry leading air reconnaissance capacity for the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard.

According to the company, the contract furthers PAL Aerospace’s relationship with consortium bidding partner JetSupport Amsterdam, an independent provider of aircraft maintenance and support based at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

“PAL Aerospace’s ongoing work with the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard is a demonstration of our ability to consistently deliver essential services while at the same time tailoring our offering to meet the ever-evolving operational needs of our clients,” said PAL CEO, Jake Trainor. “This program extends our relationship with a valued customer and supports our tradition of commercializing the innovative technologies and practices we continue to refine here in Canada and abroad.”

