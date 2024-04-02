Pilz Automation Safety Canada L.P names new VP for North and South America

Pilz Automation Safety Canada L.P. has announced that its long-term CEO and general manager, Andreas Sobotta, will assume the role of vice-president for North and South America, effective immediately.

Sobotta will continue to work from the company’s Canadian office in Mississauga, Ont., and visit all other subsidiaries in North and South America.

Pilz announced that it will take its time to find a successor for the leading position in Canada. The company stated that it is planning to have a proper candidate by Q4 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

“On one hand, it is breaking my heart to leave this wonderful team. On the other hand, I look forward to this thrilling opportunity”, Sobotta says.