Polymer 3D printing market to hit US$21.1B in 2033, says IDTechEx

According to its latest report, IDTechEx says polymer 3D printing is moving beyond prototyping to high-value adoption by end-users, which will propel its growth to US$21.1 billion in 2033.

That growth, the market analysis firm says, is based on more end-users integrating AM into their supply chain. In particular, the report points to accelerating adoption of 3D printing in the medical device sector, such as in customized hearing aids, and consumer goods, such 3D-printed midsoles or orthotic insoles for sports and outdoor footwear.

In less traditional markets, the report highlights the use of higher throughput printing technologies, like selective laser sintering (SLS) and multi-jet fusion (MJF), in high-volume automotive production. For example, GM contracted metal digital manufacturer, GKN Additive, to print 60,000 flexible spoiler closeout seals using MJF.

In addition, IDTechEx says greater adoption by end-user sectors, such as manufacturing, dentistry and entertainment, will propel the market’s multi-billion-dollar growth over the next decade.

www.idtechex.com