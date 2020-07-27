Porsche 3D prints pistons for flagship 911 model

Porsche announced that it has begun 3D printing the pistons for the high-performance engine of GT2 RS 911 model. According to the sports car maker, additive manufacturing not only produces pistons that are ten percent lighter than the forged pistons but also allows component’s structure to be optimized to handle the loads acting on them.

“Thanks to the new, lighter pistons, we can increase the engine speed, lower the temperature load on the pistons and optimize combustion,” explains Frank Ickinger from the advance drive development department at Porsche. “This makes it possible to get up to 30 PS more power from the 700 PS biturbo engine, while at the same time improving efficiency.” (PS, short for Pferdestrke, is European power output rating roughly equivalent to bhp.)

The pistons of the 911 GT2 RS were manufactured from high-purity metal powder using the laser metal fusion process (LMF), in which a laser beam heats and melts the powder surface corresponding to the part contour. Porsche initiated the joint project together with cooperation partners Mahle and Trumpf and validated the quality and performance of the components using measurement technology from Zeiss.

Porsche already uses additive manufacturing processes in several areas including a 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat available since May for its model series 911 and 718. In these models, the seat cushion and backrest surfaces are partly produced by 3D printing. Porsche Classic also uses additive processes to reproduce plastic, steel and alloy spare parts that were previously no longer available.

