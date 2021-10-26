Porsche launches 3D-printed bucket seat

Porsche announced the sales launch of its new 3D-print bodyform full bucket seats. Available for various Boxster, Cayman and 911 models, the seats feature 3D printed cushions and backrest surfaces available in three different rigidity grades, to allow drivers to customize them to suit their preferences.

“Seats adapted to individual drivers have been available for a long time in professional motorsport. Now Porsche also offers a road-approved customisation with different rigidity grades as standard,” said Porsche test driver, Lars Kern. “During the initial test drives, I was impressed by the ergonomics; the slightly lower seat position and improved thigh support are similar to what you get from a seat in a racing car.”

According to the car maker, the seats feature a sandwich construction. The base support layer is made from expanded polypropylene clipped to a mixture of polyurethane-based materials additive manufactured to produce the comfort layer. The seat’s outer skin is made of Race-Tex, a non-slip material that is perforated to provide passive ventilation.

Window panels in the seat expose full-color sections of the 3D-printed lattice structure, available in black, red and yellow. Eventually, Porsche says it plans increase customization to allow customers to order seats that are 3D printed to their individual body contours.

www.porsche.com