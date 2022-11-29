Precision ADM announces partnership with Tecomet

Companies say partnership will allow them to combine resources and expertise to shorten development timelines.

Canadian additive manufacturer, Precision ADM, announced it will partner with Tecomet, which designs, develops, and manufactures components for the medical, aerospace and defence industries, to expand development and production opportunities in the area of additive and subtractive manufacturing.

According to the company’s, the collaboration will leverage their combined resources and expertise to shorten development timelines. Specifically, the partnership will expand use of Precision ADM’s Advanced Digital Manufacturing (ADM) processes, while adding to Tecomet’s process expertise into materials such as IE Plastics, Nickel Allows, Aluminum, Cobalt Chrome and 316 SS, while expanding capacity in Titanium and 17-4 Stainless Steel.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tecomet; an organization with a history of excellence that clearly values Precision ADM’s highly technical and advanced manufacturing processes and capabilities” said Precision ADM President & CEO, Martin Petrak. “Together with Tecomet, we will be able to offer clients shorter lead times and more efficient production with the same commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence for which we are both known.”

