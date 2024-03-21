PSI’s diesel engine line now approved for use of HVO

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) recently announced that its diesel engine line is now approved for the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). The company stated that the approval is “a significant step in PSI’s efforts to offer more sustainable fuel options to its customers.”

HVOs are produced from waste sources, primarily residue oils and fats, such as used cooking oil.

“These materials are kept out of the waste stream, resulting in a high-quality fuel with a significantly lower carbon footprint or environmental impact. Almost any diesel engine can run on the fuel without modification,” the company stated.

PSI’s diesel engine portfolio includes 20-, 26-, 40-, 53-, 65-, 66- and 88-litre engines with a power range of 600 to 3,300 kWe (670 to 3600 kWm). The company’s diesel line is EPA certified for stationary power generation applications including emergency power, wastewater treatment, oil and gas exploration and other industrial uses. In addition, the engines can handle critical customer operations in the healthcare, data centre, hospitality and transportation industries.

Advertisement

Source: PSI/Globe Newswire.