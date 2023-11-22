P&WC, Gulfstream complete first 100% SAF transatlantic flight

Pratt & Whitney Canada and Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced the successful completion of the first transatlantic flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

On Nov. 19, the Gulfstream G600 flew from Savannah, Georgia to Farnborough, UK. During the nearly seven hours flight, both of the business jet’s PW815GA engines were powered by 100% Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (neat HEFA).

HEFA is a renewable “drop-in” biofuel that is chemically equivalent to diesel but is produced from vegetable oils and fats. With lower carbon, sulfur and aromatics content than diesel, the sustainable fuel produces roughly 70% lower lifecycle CO2 emissions than fossil-based jet fuel.

According to the Gulfstream, data collected from the endurance flight will help company gauge aircraft compatibility with future low-aromatic renewable fuels, particularly under cold temperatures for extended flight durations.

“For more than a decade, we have worked closely with Pratt & Whitney Canada to power a new generation of our business jets using the PW800 engine,” said Gulfstream president, Mark Burns. “The performance of the aircraft on the first transatlantic flight using 100% SAF showcases our commitment to leading the industry in sustainability innovation through new aircraft and propulsion technologies, while promoting environmentally responsible practices.”

