PyroGenesis completes NexGen powder production line

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.announced that its NexGen Powder production line is currently in place and producing powders suited to metal 3D printing applications. According to the company, the latest plasma torch machinery is capable of an increased production rate, exceeding 25kg/h, and produces narrower particle size distribution.

“While incorporating the NexGen improvements, it became clear that there were opportunities for further refinements with respect to our downstream powder process,” said Massimo Dattilo, Vice President, PyroGenesis Additive. “In addition to the increased production rates and yields afforded by NexGen, the downstream changes that we have also incorporated into the process now allow for even further control over powder morphology, or more specifically, powder particle shape and distribution. This now provides AM printer manufacturers with opportunities to further optimize printer parameters for faster build speeds and/or stronger final parts.”

The company it is currently performing test-runs to confirm batch to batch consistency but expects to start delivering powders before the end of Q2 2021.

