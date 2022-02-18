Q5D scores VC funding for robotic AM process

Robotics company, Q5D Technology, announced it has received $2.5m in VC seed investment to help develop its robotic additive manufacturing process that automates wire harness production.

Typically, wiring for automotive and aerospace applications are produced and installed by hand in bundles. In contrast, Q5D’s CU500 system pairs 5-axis robotics with interchangeable Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) end effectors. With its various print heads, the system can add polymer, printed electronics, wires and surface mounted components to 3D printed parts. The result is an Additive Interconnect Device, functional structures with integrated electric/data wiring and/or electronic circuit traces.

The firm’s latest funding round came from three venture investment companies, led by Vancouver-based Chrysalix Venture Capital, as well as Silicon Valley’s SOSV and the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund.

“Q5D has an exciting opportunity to transform an area of manufacturing that has proven stubbornly difficult to automate and we are looking forward to working the Q5D team,” said Chrysalix senior partner, Dr. Charles Haythornthwaite. “Additive manufacturing is bringing new capabilities to manufacturers but its relatively rare to see such a strong value proposition for mass production.”